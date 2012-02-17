China's Baidu may start monetising mobile products this yr-CEO

SHANGHAI Feb 17 China's top search engine Baidu Inc may start monetising its mobile products this year, the firm's chief executive said on an earnings conference call on Friday.

Robin Li said Baidu had not made efforts to monetise the firm's mobile offerings and traffic in the past, but that will change this year as the firm seeks to serve its clients better on that front.

Baidu reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates on strong revenue growth.