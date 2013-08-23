Baidu to pay $160 mln for stake in Chinese group-buying firm

Aug 23 Baidu Inc, China's largest
search engine provider, will acquire a stake in Chinese
group-buying website Nuomi Holdings Inc for $160 million as it
accelerates its push into the country's rapidly growing mobile
Internet market.
Baidu will buy newly issued ordinary shares of Nuomi, a
wholly-owned subsidiary of social network company Renren Inc
, representing about a 59 percent stake, said the search
engine provider in a statement on Friday.
Nuomi, a group-buying and local information service similar
to Groupon Inc, would complement Baidu's existing
mobile location-based services (LBS) and maps platforms, said
Jennifer Li, chief financial officer of Baidu.
"Nuomi's broad geographical sales coverage and established
consumer base will be instrumental in helping Baidu build out
our LBS platform for local merchants," Li said in the statement.
Baidu's acquisition follows its final agreement on Aug. 14
to buy the 91 Wireless app store business from Netdragon Websoft
for $1.85 billion - the biggest deal in China's
Internet sector.
Domestic rivals Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd are also investing to stimulate
revenue growth, with Alibaba this year buying stakes in Sina
Corp's social-networking website Weibo and in
navigation and maps firm AutoNavi Holdings Ltd.