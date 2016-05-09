REFILE-UPDATE 2-China curbs Baidu healthcare ads business after student's death

(Updates share price move, adds comments from Baidu, analyst,
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, May 9 Chinese regulators have imposed
limits on the number of lucrative healthcare adverts carried by
Baidu Inc following the death of a student who
underwent an experimental cancer treatment which he found using
China's biggest Internet search engine.
Baidu's Nasdaq-listed shares fell more than 3 percent in
morning trade on Monday following the move. Healthcare accounts
for 20 to 30 percent of the company's search revenue, analysts
at Nomura and Daiwa said, while search revenues represented some
84 percent of the web services firm's total sales in 2015.
Baidu's shares have dropped almost 14 percent since the
controversy over the death of student Wei Zexi erupted at the
start of the month.
The new rules mean the company must clean up in-search
healthcare adverts and the positioning of paid-for search
adverts of any kind cannot only be based on the highest bidder,
said a statement from the internet, industry and health
regulators which was posted on the website of the Cyberspace
Administration of China.
The number of such adverts must also account for no more
than 30 percent of a page of search results, the statement said.
"If they do enforce that, it would likely significantly cut
into revenues," said Mark Natkin, managing director of
Beijing-based Marbridge Consulting.
A spokeswoman for Baidu said it accepted the regulator's
decision and it would implement the requirements placed on it
following the investigation.
"This overhaul will affect Baidu's short-term interests,"
the company said in a statement.
The company will immediately review its in-search adverts
for healthcare and won't help medical institutions that haven't
gained regulatory approval to advertise, the statement said,
adding that it would implement the investigation's
recommendations by the end of May.
The best case scenario for Baidu after the probe would have
been a cash penalty, analysts wrote last week.
Instead, the regulators have opted for what Nomura analyst
Shi Jialong called a "more severe punishment".
Although Baidu can still advertise healthcare treatments the
move still comes as a blow to the company, which has managed to
maintain good government relations amid a broader crackdown on
Internet media since President Xi Jinping came to power in early
2013.
"In our worst-case scenario, we estimate that 10-15 percent
of Baidu's total search revenue would be at risk, assuming very
strict regulations on medical online advertising going forward,"
wrote Daiwa analyst John Choi last week.
Baidu has come in for fierce online criticism for how it
handles adverts within its search results.
Before his death, 21-year-old student Wei Zexi not only
accused the military-run hospital that provided the failed
treatment of misleading claims about its effectiveness but also
alleged that Baidu, which controls 80 percent of the Chinese
search market, had promoted false medical information.
Baidu said when the inquiry started it was also conducting
an investigation and would fully cooperate with the regulator.
The company said it applied particular vigilance to
healthcare customers, with screening for misleading adverts and
a verification programme with additional scrutiny for medical
advertisers and had cleaned up its customer base.
After a separate investigation Chinese regulators had
ordered the fixing of "serious problems" at the military-run
hospital, which had been found to be illegally working with a
private healthcare business, unlawfully advertising services and
using unauthorised clinical technology, according to the
official Xinhua news agency.
