Staff at Baidu cancer death scandal hospital in China disciplined - China Daily

SHANGHAI May 11 Chinese military authorities
have disciplined a dozen people associated with a hospital
linked to the death of a student who underwent an experimental
cancer treatment, the official China Daily reported on
Wednesday.
Before his death, student Wei Zexi, 21, criticised the
military-run hospital for misleading claims about the
effectiveness of the treatment he received and accused China's
biggest search engine Baidu Inc of promoting false
medical information.
Two leaders from the Second Hospital of the Beijing Armed
Police Corps were dismissed, six received demerits, while two
officials from authorities which oversaw the hospital were given
warnings for poor supervision, China Daily reported, citing a
statement from the Beijing Armed Police Corps.
Two individuals who worked with the hospital were
transferred to authorities on suspicion of having committed
crimes, the statement said, without disclosing their identity or
providing any further details.
The Second Hospital of the Beijing Armed Police Corps and
the Beijing Armed Police Corps were not immediately available
for comment.
Chinese regulators have imposed limits on the number of
lucrative healthcare adverts carried by Baidu and the company's
CEO has called on employees to put values before profit in the
wake of the scandal.
(Reporting by Engen Tham and Wang Jing; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)