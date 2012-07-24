UPDATE 1-RESEARCH ALERT-Baidu seen positioned for strong growth

* Barclays ups price target to $189 from $187,

* Raymond James cuts target to $165 from $200

* Continued internet growth in China, customer additions to drive growth for Baidu

* Shares up 6 pct in premarket trade

July 24 Baidu Inc has robust long term growth prospects, thanks to internet and mobile growth and solid customer additions at the firm, China's No.1 Internet search company, Wall Street analysts said.

"Baidu is well-positioned for strong, long-term growth driven by continued internet growth in China, increased e-commerce adoption, search advertiser adoption in China and growth from non-search areas," Raymond James' analyst Aaron Kessler said in a note to clients.

Kessler cut his target to $165 from $200, given the uncertain China macro economy, but his target price is still well above the current traded price for Baidu shares of $114.

Kessler is a five-star rated analyst for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on companies in his coverage universe, according to Thomson Reuters' Starmine data.

"Contextual ads ramp and future mobile monetization are two growth drivers Baidu has yet to fully exploit," Barclays Capital analyst Alicia Yap said in a note to clients, adding that the stock's current valuation is attractive.

Baidu, which is expanding aggressively into the mobile sector to take advantage of booming growth in mobile searches, on Monday forecast third-quarter sales range of $983 million to $1.009 billion.

Barclays raised its price target on Baidu to $189 from $187, saying the firm has ample market growth opportunities, including in mobile and contextual ads.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, 13 analysts rate the stock "strong buy," 12 rate it a "buy," and only four analysts rate the stock a "hold," with a mean price target of $178.06.

Baidu has expanded its share of the Chinese search market since Google Inc decided in 2010 to relocate its search engine to Hong Kong after a standoff with the Chinese government over Internet censorship.

Shares of Baidu, which hit an 18-month low last week on concerns that a weakening Chinese economy would hurt its big clients, were up 6 percent in premarket trade at $114 on Tuesday. They closed at $107.10 on Monday on the Nasdaq.