公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 12日 星期四

Baidu online video service more than doubled revenue growth in Q4, FY 2014

BEIJING Feb 12 Baidu Inc, owner of China's dominant search engine, said revenue growth for its online video service iQiyi more than doubled in the fourth quarter and for the whole of 2014.

Chief Executive Robin Li did not give a specific figure. He was speaking on a call to analysts after Baidu reported a lower-than-expected 47.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue.

Shares of the U.S.-listed company fell 9.3 percent to $194.70 in extended trading after markets closed on Wednesday in New York. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
