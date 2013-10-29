版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 30日 星期三 05:20 BJT

Baidu Q3 net income rises slightly

San Francisco Oct 29 Baidu Inc's net income saw a slight bump in the third quarter, rising 1.3 percent to 3.048 billion yuan.

The Chinese Internet company said that revenue in the third quarter totaled 8.892 billion yuan.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐