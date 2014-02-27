UPDATE 2-Baidu eyes buying its way into more mobile screens in China

* Baidu will continue aggressive investment strategy in 2014
* Had over $7 billion cash and equivalents as of September
* Projects strong revenue in Q1 of $1.526 billion to $1.573
billion
* 2014 net profit will remain flat as operating margins
shrink
* Baidu Q4 revenue up 50.3 pct y-y, highest growth in 6
quarters
By Alexei Oreskovic and Paul Carsten
SAN FRANCISCO/BEIJING, Feb 27 Chinese Internet
company Baidu Inc is poised to make more acquisitions
this year to entice smartphone users to tap into its services, a
strategy that will put it on a collision course with bigger
rivals like Tencent Holdings Ltd.
The biggest Internet search engine company in China saw
mobile revenues grow last year to exceed, for the first time, a
fifth of its total revenue as a $2.5 billion buying spree
boosted mobile products.
Chief Executive Robin Li wants to raise this stake, even at
the expense of profit growth this year.
"Whenever there is the opportunity to do an acquisition to
buy us either time or resources or talent we will be open for
that," Li told a briefing on Thursday after Baidu announced
fourth-quarter revenues had soared by more than half
year-on-year, exceeding its own forecasts.
Baidu has been racing to catch up to Tencent, owner of the
wildly popular messaging app WeChat, and e-commerce behemoth
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, in the race to dominate screen space
in China, the world's largest smartphone market where more than
80 percent of all Internet users access the web through mobile
devices.
Both Tencent and Alibaba have spent big on acquisitions and
are likely to continue to do so, intensifying the competition
for any potential takeover target. This year could see Internet
companies spending a record amount in dollar terms for buyouts,
Citibank analyst Muzhi Li said in a recent report.
Baidu, with a war chest exceeding $7 billion as of last
September, is well placed for any purchases. This year, the
company to wants to focus on gaming, music and social media, Li
said, in addition to expanding location-based services,
including combining its map software with recently acquired
group-buying business Nuomi.
By comparison, Tencent's cash and equivalents at the end of
September were lower at $5.9 billion.
PUSHING FURTHER INTO MOBILE
Baidu's investment-heavy strategy included the $1.9 billion
purchase of app store 91 Wireless in August and Nuomi, a website
similar to GroupOn Inc. That contributed to operating
profits dropping to 29 percent of revenue in the fourth quarter
from 53 percent in the previous quarter.
The company still gets the vast majority of its mobile
revenues from Baidu search, but Li said he hoped to increase
revenue from other mobile services.
Baidu projected revenue in the first quarter of this year
will range between 9.24 billion and 9.52 billion yuan
($1.53-$1.57 billion).
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking for
first-quarter revenue of 8.697 billion yuan.
Shares of Baidu jumped more than 6 percent in after-hours
trade on Wednesday to $184.10 after it announced its 2013
earnings.
It said revenue in the fourth quarter increased 50.3 percent
to 9.523 billion yuan, exceeding the 9.319 billion yuan expected
by analysts.
Earnings per share were slightly lower at 7.90 yuan per
share in the fourth quarter, versus the average analyst
expectation of 8.19 yuan.