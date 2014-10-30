UPDATE 2-China's Baidu says mobile investment a priority as Q3 revenue falls short

* Third-quarter revenue misses analyst expectations
* Mobile revenue now accounts for 36 percent of total
* Forecasts 45.4 to 49.6 percent rise in 4Q revenue
(Recasts with executive comments, adds details, analyst
comment)
By Gerry Shih
BEIJING Oct 29 China's dominant search engine
Baidu Inc said it would continue to invest
significantly to adapt its business to the mobile era, a
transition that has tripped up other Internet peers born in the
desktop PC era like Google Inc.
Sometimes known as the "Google of China," Baidu reported
lower-than-expected 52 percent increase in third quarter
revenue, and said it expected revenue growth in the fourth
quarter to slow down marginally.
The results pushed shares of the U.S.-listed company down
1.6 percent to $221.01 in extended trading, but executives took
a longer-term view and reiterated investing in mobile - which
now accounted for the majority of Baidu's traffic - was the
company's top priority.
"It's really not a quarters question or a 2015 question,"
Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Li told analysts on a
post-earnings call in response to a question about when margins
might expand. "Investments on the mobile front is an ongoing
effort for us."
For the current quarter, Baidu forecast a 45.4 to 49.6
percent rise in revenue, largely in line with Wall Street
projections.
Baidu has faced competition from rivals on mobile devices
such as smartphones, as all race to invest in apps and content
to keep users engaged. It is also grappling with intensified
competition on its own search turf from the likes of Qihoo 360
Technology Co Ltd and Sohu.com Inc's Sogou
search engine, which is 36.5 percent owned by Tencent Holdings
.
Chief Executive Robin Li said Baidu would continue to refine
its mobile search product and invest in new products, including
the newly launched Baidu Connect platform to deliver ads to
smartphone users.
"In the long run, mobile users will more actively choose to
download Baidu apps," Li said, referring to competition from
rivals. "Most of our investment in the future will be in the
search quality front, and we think consumers will be able to
tell the difference."
Under a new accounting method that counted tablets as mobile
devices rather than personal computers, mobile traffic surpassed
PC traffic for the first time, while mobile revenues accounted
for 36 percent of total sales.
Under the new accounting, mobile would have made up 33
percent of revenue during the previous quarter.
"It's a good overall picture for them," said Yuanta Research
analyst Francis Ying. "I think they will see some growth with
mobile from next year, but it cannot be seen in the short term."
Net income jumped 27.2 percent to 3.876 billion yuan ($631.5
million). The company earned 11 yuan (1.7993 US dollar) per
share, beating investor expectations of 9.75 yuan (1.5948 US
dollar) per share, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of
analysts.
Baidu also said it has been spending more on marketing and
content, and on acquiring users. Traffic acquisition costs grew
to 12.9 percent of overall revenue, or 1.742 billion yuan in the
third quarter. That was up from 11.7 percent a year earlier.
The company is also investing on content for iQiyi, its
online video platform. Content costs grew to 3.7 percent of
overall revenue, or 498.1 million yuan. That was up from 2.5
percent a year earlier.
(1 US dollar = 6.1136 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gerry Shih in BEIJING and San Francisco newsroom;
Editing by Chris Reese, David Gregorio and Miral Fahmy)