Baidu first-quarter revenue grew 59 percent

BRIEF-Texas Instruments reports quarterly dividend of 50 cents/shr
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Baidu Inc's first quarter revenue grew 59 percent year-on-year, thanks to strength in the company's Internet search business.
The Chinese Internet company said revenue in the first three months of the year totaled 9.497 billion yuan versus 5.969 billion yuan in the year ago period.
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK April 19 United Airlines said on Wednesday it plans to testify at an upcoming U.S. House Transportation Committee hearing on commercial airline industry consumer issues after a passenger was dragged off an April 9 flight in Chicago to make room for crew members.