2014年 4月 25日

Baidu first-quarter revenue grew 59 percent

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Baidu Inc's first quarter revenue grew 59 percent year-on-year, thanks to strength in the company's Internet search business.

The Chinese Internet company said revenue in the first three months of the year totaled 9.497 billion yuan versus 5.969 billion yuan in the year ago period.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
