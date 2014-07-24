China's Baidu outpaces Street targets as mobile revenue surges

BRIEF-Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items - Nikkei
* Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items purchased by premium customers - Nikkei
SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 Baidu Inc, China's biggest Internet search company, blew away Wall Street's targets with a 34.1 percent jump in quarterly net profit, helped by a surge in mobile revenue.
It shares climbed 7.3 percent in after hours trading to $219.20, from a close of $204.27 on the Nasdaq.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to 3.55 billion yuan ($571.7 million) in the three months ending June, beating analyst estimates of 2.82 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate. ($1 = 6.1944 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by David Gregorio)
* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing
* PG&E Corp - Former-CEO, current executive chair of board Anthony Earley Jr's 2016 compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pehzBs) Further company coverage: