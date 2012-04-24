版本:
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Baidu revenue forecast at low-end of Wall Street expectations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Chinese Internet search company Baidu reported an increase in revenue and profit in the first three months of the year, but forecast a second-quarter revenue range that was at the low end of Wall Street expectations.

Shares of Baidu fell in after-hours trade to $125, from a close on the Nasdaq of $135.83.

Baidu said revenue in the second quarter will range between $847.2 million and $867 million. The $857.1 million midpoint of the range was below the $862.8 m illion expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Baidu said its net income in the three months ended March 31 increased roughly 76 percent year-over-year to $299 million, or 85 cents per ADS.

Revenue in the first quarter was up 75 percent to $677 million, roughly in line with analyst expectations.

