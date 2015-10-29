Baidu's revenue rises 36 pct

UPDATE 2-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
Oct 29 Baidu Inc, China's biggest Internet search company, reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more advertising money flowed into the company's core search engine business.
Net income attributable to Baidu fell to 2.84 billion yuan, or 7.92 yuan per American depositary share, from 3.88 billion yuan, or 11 yuan per American depositary share a year earlier.
Revenue rose to 18.38 billion yuan from 13.52 billion yuan. (Reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing; Alan John Koshy and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.54 percent at 7208.44 points on Thursday, dragged down by British parcel and postal firm Royal Mail, whose results were badly received. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has agreed to buy $290 million worth of shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, sources with direct knowledge
* Announces authorisation to commercialize in U.S. its anatomic total knee prosthesis Source text: http://bit.ly/2jFz6iB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)