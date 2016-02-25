China's Baidu reports 33 pct jump in quarterly revenue

UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct on lower costs
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.
Feb 25 Baidu Inc, sometimes referred to as China's Google, reported a 33 percent increase in quarterly revenue as more advertising money flowed into its core search engine business.
Revenue rose to 18.70 billion yuan ($2.86 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 14.05 billion yuan, a year earlier. ($1 = 6.5320 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Paul Carsten in Beijing; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* George Weston Limited and Loblaw Companies limited announce management succession
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S