China's Baidu reports 33 pct jump in quarterly revenue

Feb 25 Baidu Inc, sometimes referred to as China's Google, reported a 33 percent increase in quarterly revenue as more advertising money flowed into its core search engine business.

Revenue rose to 18.70 billion yuan ($2.86 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 14.05 billion yuan, a year earlier. ($1 = 6.5320 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Paul Carsten in Beijing; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)