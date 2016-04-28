China's Baidu reports 24.3 pct jump in revenue

April 28 Baidu Inc, sometimes referred to as China's Google, reported a 24.3 percent increase in quarterly revenue as more advertising money flowed into its core search engine business.

Net income attributable to Baidu fell to 1.99 billion yuan ($307.4 million) in the January-March quarter from 2.45 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Total revenue rose to 15.82 billion yuan from 12.72 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.4735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)