FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 小时内
Baidu reports 83.5 pct rise in quarterly profit
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 晚上9点08分 / 19 小时内

Baidu reports 83.5 pct rise in quarterly profit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - China's Baidu Inc reported an 83.5 pct rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it shows signs of recovery after the crackdown on its core ad business by Chinese regulators last year.

Net income rose to 4.41 billion yuan ($654.21 million)in the second quarter ended June 30 from 2.40 billion yuan a year earlier.

Baidu's total revenue rose to 20.87 billion yuan from 18.26 billion yuan a year earlier. ($1 = 6.7410 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below