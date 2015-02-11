UPDATE 1-Baidu revenue falls short of estimates as customers go mobile

(Adds details, background, shares)
Feb 11 Baidu Inc, owner of China's
dominant search engine, reported a lower-than-expected 47.5
percent rise in quarterly revenue as more users switched from
PCs to mobile devices, which have less space for more lucrative
forms of advertising.
Shares of the U.S.-listed company fell 7.8 percent to $198
in extended trading on Wednesday.
Baidu, sometimes referred to as China's Google, reported
revenue of 14.05 billion yuan, or $2.26 billion, for the fourth
quarter, falling short of the average analyst estimate of 14.12
billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Mobile revenue represented 42 percent of total revenue, up
from 36 percent in the third quarter, Baidu said.
"In December, for the first time search revenue from mobile
surpassed PC," Chief Executive Robin Li said in a statement.
Baidu forecast revenue of 12.65 billion-13.07 billion yuan
($2.04 billion-$2.12 billion) for the current quarter. Analysts
on average expected revenue of 13.62 billion yuan.
The forecast reflects the combined impact of the late timing
of Chinese New Year and increased contribution from mobile as a
percentage of overall revenue, the company said.
Baidu is facing increased competition on smartphones as
companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent
Holdings Ltd invest in apps and content to keep users
engaged.
Others, including Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd and
Sohu.com Inc's Sogou, are moving aggressively into the
search business.
"The investments we've made in mobile over the last two
years have clearly paid off and set the stage for Baidu to
capture an even larger market opportunity," Chief Financial
Officer Jennifer Li said in a statement.
Net income attributable to Baidu jumped 16 percent to 3.23
billion yuan, or $520.4 million, for the fourth quarter.
Excluding share-based compensation expenses, Baidu earned
9.97 yuan per share, or $1.61 per ADS, beating the average
analyst estimate of 9.94 yuan per share, according Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Baidu shares closed at $214.67 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Paul Carsten
in Beijing; Editing by Ted Kerr)