CORRECTED-China search giant Baidu posts slowest revenue growth since 2008

(Corrects 3rd paragraph to say customers spend less on mobile
advertising)
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, April 30 China's dominant Internet
search engine Baidu Inc on Thursday posted its slowest
revenue growth rate in almost seven years in the first quarter
of 2015, as customers spent less money on its core online
marketing business.
The company's bid to create new avenues of income from
mobile in China, the world's biggest smartphone market, also
took their toll. Baidu's profit margins sank to their lowest in
a decade, or 19 percent, as promotional costs for new businesses
and research and development expenses skyrocketed.
Baidu is still grappling with the effects of a shift from
personal computers to mobile, where it made half of its
revenues. However, customers pay less for advertising on
smartphones compared with computers, an issue with which U.S.
peer Google Inc is also struggling.
The number of Baidu's active online marketing customers
remained relatively steady from the previous quarter at 524,000.
Despite this, those clients spent on average 9.8 percent less.
Larger rivals like social networking and online
entertainment company Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd, which rules China's e-commerce
industry, also pose fierce competition.
The search company's bid to promote new mobile-centric
businesses like food delivery to compete with Tencent and
Alibaba saw selling, general and administrative expenses rocket
47.2 percent to $477 million from a year ago.
Revenues of 12.73 billion yuan ($2.05 billion) came in below
forecasts of 12.9 billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimate poll of 16 analysts.
Coupled with a 3.4 percent decline in net profit from the
previous year, this prompted shares to slide 2.6 percent in
trading after market close in New York.
Baidu said it expected second-quarter revenue to be between
16.37 billion yuan and 16.75 billion yuan.
A hiring spree for research and development also pushed the
department's expenses up 79.1 percent to $368.8 million.
Baidu's net income, its lowest in two years, was 2.4 billion
yuan for the first three months of 2015. Profit margins of 19
percent were the lowest in almost a decade.
($1 = 6.1968 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Stephen Coates)