UPDATE 1-China's Baidu to buy back $1 bln shares after investor selldown

By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, July 30 Baidu Inc, China's
biggest internet search engine company, said on Thursday it will
buy back shares worth $1 billion after the company's stock price
slid following a weak earnings report earlier this week.
The repurchases will take place over the next 12 months and
be funded from the company's existing cash balance, New
York-listed Baidu said in a statement.
Baidu shares have fallen 14 percent since July 27, when it
reported lower-than-expected second-quarter profit. The
company's plan to spend aggressively on connecting online
smartphone users to offline services raised investor concerns on
margins, triggering the shares' worst two-day drop since late
2008.
"The buyback demonstrates Baidu's confidence in the O2O
(online-to-offline) opportunity, and in our ability to capture
it," a Baidu spokesman told Reuters.
The Chinese company has been investing heavily to diversify
away from its bread-and-butter search advertising business,
which is less profitable on smartphones than on PCs, especially
as there are more mobile internet users than PC users in the
country.
Baidu said last month it would invest $3.2 billion in
linking mobile internet users to nearby offline services such as
buying cinema tickets, booking taxis, getting restaurant
deals.
But these 'O2O' services are eroding the healthy margins
Baidu enjoyed from its core search business.
Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Li told analysts earlier
this week the company's "O2O and Others" business had a negative
impact on overall margins of 25.3 percentage points.
