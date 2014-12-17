China's Baidu confirms investment in online taxi service Uber

BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING Dec 17 Chinese Internet giant Baidu Inc confirmed on Wednesday it is buying a stake in fast-growing international car-hailing service Uber as the pair chase growth in one of the world's largest transportation markets.
The companies didn't disclose how big a stake Baidu is taking, nor how much it is paying for the investment, announced jointly in Beijing.
Baidu and Uber said they would collaborate to expand Uber's presence in China, where it lags far behind Kuaidi Dache and Didi Dache, two domestic car-hailing apps backed by Baidu's rivals Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd, respectively.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL, April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada in a move that would intensify competition with domestic rivals, including Air Canada's lower-priced Rouge service.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years after Arkansas's top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.