Baidu Inc's quarterly revenue falls 2.6 pct

Feb 23 Baidu Inc reported a second straight drop in quarterly revenue as regulatory scrutiny into healthcare and related advertisements continued to take a toll on the Chinese internet search giant.

The company's revenue fell 2.6 percent to 18.21 billion yuan ($2.65 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from 18.70 billion yuan a year earlier.

Net income fell 83.3 percent to 4.13 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.8622 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
