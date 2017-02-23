Baidu Inc's quarterly revenue falls 2.6 pct

Feb 23 Baidu Inc reported a second
straight drop in quarterly revenue as regulatory scrutiny into
healthcare and related advertisements continued to take a toll
on the Chinese internet search giant.
The company's revenue fell 2.6 percent to 18.21 billion yuan
($2.65 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from 18.70
billion yuan a year earlier.
Net income fell 83.3 percent to 4.13 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.8622 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)