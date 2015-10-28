UPDATE 1-Bain Capital to sell or list clutch maker FTE - sources

* Bain retains Rothschild to look into options for
* Bain hopes to raise 650-750 mln euros from sale-sources
* Germany's auto components suppliers have seen wave of
deals
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Oct 28 U.S. buyout group Bain Capital
is preparing to sell or float car parts maker FTE Automotive
to take advantage of high sector valuations, two
people familiar with the matter said.
After receiving expressions of interest from Asian groups,
Bain asked Rothschild to sound out options for the
clutch and brake-systems maker including a sale or initial
public offering which could take place as early as mid-2016, the
sources said.
Bain and Rothschild declined to comment.
Bain bought FTE in 2013 for 400 million euros ($443
million)and is hoping to raise 650-750 million from a sale of
the group, the sources said, while potential bidders may only
offer to pay 500-600 million.
According to a 2013 bond prospectus, FTE posted adjusted
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
of 71.4 million euros in the year ended March 31, 2013 on
revenues of 434 million.
The company, which supplies groups like Volkswagen
, General Motors, Ford, PSA
and Daimler, has since grown strongly, thanks partly
to the acquisition of a unit of Scandinavian Brake Systems
in 2014.
Germany's auto components suppliers have seen a wave of
merger and acquisition deals over the last year as the
industry's leaders seek to expand their product portfolios,
driving up valuations.
In recent months in Germany, Mann + Hummel bought U.S. peer
Affinia, Canada's Magna bought Getrag and Mahle acquired
U.S.-based Delphi's air-conditioning unit.
Currently, supplier groups like Tekfor and Schlemmer are up
for sale, while Edag and Jost are preparing initial public
offerings.
Fahrzeug Technik Ebern or FTE, originally a part of bearings
maker FAG, was bought in 1993 by British group Echlin, which was
later acquired by U.S.-based Dana. In 2002, private equity firm
HgCapital acquired FTE and sold it on to peer investor PAI in
2005.
($1 = 0.9037 euros)
