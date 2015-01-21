Bain Capital selling stake in China's GOME to raise $137 mln -IFR

HONG KONG Jan 21 Private equity firm Bain
Capital is selling all of its remaining stake in Chinese
electronics retailer GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd
to raise up to HK$1.06 billion ($137 million),
according to a term sheet obtained by IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
The deal, involving 922 million shares, is being marketed at
an indicative price range of HK$1.12-$1.15 each, or a discount
of 2.5 percent-5.1 percent to the pre-deal spot.
UBS is the sole bookrunner for the deal.
Bain agreed in 2009 to invest more than $400 million in
GOME, which competes in China with firms like Suning Commerce
Group Co Ltd.
Shares of GOME closed up 2.6 percent on Wednesday at
HK$1.19, outpacing a 1.7 percent gain for the benchmark Hang
Seng Index.
Many retailers in China are grappling with rising and labour
and operating costs as well as cut-throat competition.
($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting By Fiona Lau, Writing by Anne Maie Roantree)