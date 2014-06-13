Bain sues EY over $60 mln loss in India kids clothing company

| HONG KONG/MUMBAI, June 13
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, June 13 Global private equity
firm Bain Capital Partners LLC is suing EY in a United States
court, claiming that the auditing firm cost it roughly $60
million by advising it to invest in Lilliput Kidswear, a
children's clothing company in India.
Bain alleges that it invested around $60 million in Lilliput
in May 2010 for a non-controlling 30.99 percent stake, based on
false financial statements that EY, previously known as Ernst &
Young, had audited and certified, according to a copy of the
lawsuit seen by Reuters.
Bain and 10 other subsidiaries of the global private equity
firm have sued Ernst & Young Global Limited and Ernst & Young
LLP in a Massachusetts court, claiming that the investment is
now "rendered worthless", according to the suit.
An external spokeswoman for Bain declined to comment on the
lawsuit.
"These allegations of wrongdoing are baseless and EY will
vigorously defend this matter," EY said in a statement.
Bain invested in Lilliput in 2010 and planned to expand the
company before taking it to an initial public offering.
Reuters reported in 2012 that Bain was alerted to problems
with the accounts at Lilliput via a call from a whistleblower,
soon after an initial public offering for the company was
approved. (link.reuters.com/tas99v)
Bain halted the Lilliput IPO process after investigating the
whistleblower's claims and finding inflated sales at the
company, according to the suit.
The suit alleges that Bain, which has a longstanding global
relationship with EY, was specifically targeted by EY to invest
in Lilliput because the Boston-based firm had the resources to
pay a higher investment price and the prestige and knowledge to
take the company to an initial public offering.
The suit also alleges that Bain invested in Lilliput because
it relied on false financial statements and EY's false audit
opinions, and that EY continued to certify Lilliput financial
statements "even as Lilliput's fraud grew with EY's active
assistance", according to a copy of the complaint filed with the
Suffolk County Court, obtained by Reuters.
Bain is bringing the action against EY for "fraud, aiding
and abetting fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and
deceptive trade practices based on EY's involvement in the
scheme to defraud Bain."
(Editing by Stephen Coates)