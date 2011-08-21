Bain signs deal to buy Australia's MYOB

SYDNEY Aug 21 Private equity firm Bain Capital has signed a definitive agreement with buyout group Archer Capital to buy Australian accounting software company MYOB, the companies said in a joint announcement on Sunday.

Bain did not disclose the price of the deal. Sources had told Reuters on Saturday that Bain had agreed to buy MYOB for about A$1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) after Sage Group Plc's bid ran into last-minute trouble.

Bain and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co had re-entered the race for MYOB after market turmoil derailed the UK software group's attempt to buy its Australian peer.

Private equity firms Archer Capital and HarbourVest bought MYOB, an abbreviation of the phrase 'Mind Your Own Business', for about A$450 million in 2008.