UPDATE 2-Bain to buy Japan restaurant chain for $3.4 bln -source

* Bain in talks with Nomura Principal to close deal this
month
* Talks delayed after March quake and August dysentery
outbreak
* At $3.4 bln, would be biggest fund buyout in Japan since
2008 crisis
By Emi Emoto and Nathan Layne
TOKYO, Oct 12 U.S. private equity firm Bain
Capital is close to finalising a $3.4 billion deal to buy
restaurant chain Skylark from a unit of Nomura Holdings
, a source with knowledge of the matter said, in the
largest buyout in Japan since the financial crisis.
The roughly 260 billion yen ($3.4 billion) deal is expected
to give a small boost to Nomura's earnings while allowing
Japan's top broker to shrink risk assets to meet new global
capital regulations to be introduced over the next few years.
It would also mark a rare big deal in Japan's private equity
market where transactions have dried up after the country's
devastating March 11 earthquake prompted many domestic funds to
turn a cautious eye to fresh deals.
"The big international players are still interested in
deals, but they get fewer deals done than the domestic players
(which) are much less active this year than they were at most
points in the last decade," said Kenneth Siegel, who heads the
Tokyo office of law firm Morrison & Foerster.
Bain and Nomura Principal Finance are hammering out final
details and aim for an agreement by the end of this month, in
time for Nomura Holdings' July-September quarter earnings
announcement on Nov. 1, the source said, speaking on condition
of anonymity because the deal is not public.
Nomura Holdings said in a statement that it has not made any
announcements regarding the reported sale of its Skylark stake.
Officials at Bain and Skylark declined to comment on the
negotiations.
Bain and Nomura began talks on Skylark last year.
Negotiations were put on hold after the March earthquake and
delayed again in August after an outbreak of dysentery traced to
outlets of Skylark's Gusto restaurant chain.
While there was speculation that Nomura may have to accept a
smaller payday due to the setbacks, in dollar terms the $3.4
billion price tag is the same as in March prior to the quake
when the two sides were close to clinching a deal.
A spokesman for Skylark, which operates about 3,600 stores
in Japan including the Bamiyan Chinese and Jonathan's family
restaurant chains, said groupwide revenues were running above
last year's level despite the hit to Gusto's sales.
Nomura Principal originally invested in Skylark in 2006
through a management buyout with another private equity firm. It
currently controls a 77.8 percent stake in the restaurant chain
along with other investors with money in a Nomura fund.
The Skylark sale is the latest move by Nomura to shrink the
holdings of its merchant banking arm. Earlier this year it
agreed to sell ball bearing maker Tsubaki Nakashima Co to
Carlyle Group for about $800 million.
The next two big private equity assets in focus are the
roughly 120 billion yen holding in regional lender Ashikaga Bank
and 120 billion yen held by London-based Terra Firma, Deutsche
Securities analyst Masao Muraki said.
"Nomura is moving in line with other global financial
institutions looking to cope with Basel and liquidity
regulations," he said. "Going forward the focus is on whether
Nomura can reduce its remaining private equity holdings."
Muraki estimates Nomura will book a 39.1 billion yen loss
for July-September quarter when it reports on Nov. 1.
Nomura is expected to book a gain on the sale of its Skylark
stake, which it has marked down in the past. It is unclear in
which quarter the broker would reflect that gain in its
earnings.
