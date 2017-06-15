Bain plans up to $400 mln stake sale in Japan's Skylark-IFR

HONG KONG, June 15 Bain Capital plans to sell up
to $400 million worth of shares in Japanese restaurant chain
operator Skylark Co Ltd, IFR reported on Thursday,
citing a term sheet of the transaction.
The private equity firm is offering 25.5 million shares of
Skylark in the base offer in an indicative range of 1,629-1,663
yen per share, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The
price is equivalent to a discount of up to 5.25 percent to
Thursday's closing price of 1,719 yen per share.
The deal could grow by another 1.96 million shares if
underwriters exercise an upsize option to meet demand for the
deal.
Bain didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for
comment on the sale.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Nomura
were hired as joint bookrunners for the stake sale, the terms
showed.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)