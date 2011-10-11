UPDATE 1-PE firm Bain to buy Japanese restaurant chain-Nikkei

Oct 12 U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital LLC
will buy Japanese family restaurant chain operator Skylark Co
from an investment unit of Nomura Holdings Inc for
about 260 billion yen ($3.40 billion), the Nikkei business daily
reported.
Bain plans to get bank loans to fund more than half the cost
of the deal, including liabilities, the Nikkei said, adding that
the final agreement is expected by the end of the month.
Nomura, which acquired the restaurant chain operator in 2006
along with a U.K. investment fund and Skylark management, will
likely turn a profit on its investment with the Bain deal, the
Nikkei reported.
Bain began talks with Nomura to buy Skylark last fall and
reached a basic agreement in late August, but an outbreak of
dysentery at a Skylark group restaurant right after the
agreement delayed negotiations, the paper said.
Some of Skylark's Gusto brand outlets had been closed until
late September as a result of the outbreak, but Bain does not
appear to be concerned as sales have recovered to year-earlier
levels since the locations reopened, the daily said.
($1 = 76.700 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)