ON THE MOVE-Baird hires six advisers from Morgan Stanley, UBS, Bank of Kentucky

March 10 Employee-owned financial services
company Baird hired six advisers from UBS Financial Services
, Morgan Stanley and Bank of Kentucky Financial
Corp.
Barbara Woolhandler joined Baird from Morgan Stanley, where
she managed more than $260 million in client assets.
Woolhandler, who has more than 30 years of experience,
joined Baird's Houston-Galleria wealth management office as
director, financial adviser.
Rebecca Gadus, Jeffrey Carroll and Tyson Eubanks joined from
UBS, where they were part of the GCE Group and managed more than
$300 million in assets. The trio has annual fees and commissions
of more than $2 million.
The group, with about 80 years of combined industry
experience, will be based in Fort Worth, Texas, which now
includes 25 wealth management professionals, Baird said.
Baird, a nearly 100-year-old company based in Milwaukee, has
around 800 financial advisers in its wealth management business.
They collectively manage around $100 billion in client assets.
Richard Tapke III and Julie Dusing joined Baird from the
Bank of Kentucky, which was bought by BB&T Corp last
year.
Tapke joined as director and Dusing as financial adviser in
Baird's Cincinnati office.
UBS declined to comment on the appointments. Morgan Stanley
could not immediately confirm the news, while Bank of Kentucky
was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)