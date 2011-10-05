On the Move: Baird hires Credit Suisse advisers

Oct 5 Robert W. Baird & Co has hired two former Credit Suisse (CS.N) advisers with $4 million in combined annual revenue production to join its San Francisco wealth management office, the firm said on Wednesday.

Alexander Cushner and Russell Huebschle are the latest advisers to join Baird in the Bay Area. The firm has recruited five financial advisers to the office since March.

Cushner spent nearly 20 years in the industry, and previously worked at Lehman Brothers, Cowen & Co, Sutro & Co, and Shearson Lehman.

He produced $2.6 million in revenue last year and manages $300 million in client assets.

Huebschle, a ten-year industry veteran, generated $1.4 million in revenue last year and has $140 million in assets under management.

The two have been registered with Baird since Friday.

Two former Credit Suisse client relationship specialists also made the move with Cushner and Huebschle. David Caillier and Georgiana Andersen have joined the advisers in Baird's San Francisco office.

Baird has hired more than 200 financial advisers and branch managers for its private wealth management group over the past three years.

The firm has $89 billion assets under management.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Walden Siew)