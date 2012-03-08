ON THE MOVE: Baird hires former Morgan Stanley manager in Maine

| March 8
March 8 Robert W. Baird & Co has hired a
former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney manager to open its first
wealth management office in Maine as it expands its adviser
presence in the region.
Mark Stevanovic, a 15-year industry veteran, joined Baird
last month after a long management career with Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney that included positions in New York, Massachusetts
and Maine. He was most recently a manager overseeing offices in
Bangor and Portland, Maine, where Baird plans to open its new
branch.
"At Baird, we're pretty opportunistic," John Mabee, vice
chairman of Baird's private wealth management group, said in an
interview. "We don't decide where we want to go and go there; we
look at where opportunities exist, and we try to move in if
there's a good opportunity."
The Portland office will be the first in the state for
Baird, the employee-owned broker-dealer based in Milwaukee,
Wisconsin.
Stevanovic, who will be joined by his assistant, started his
career as a financial adviser in the late 1990s with Merrill
Lynch, the brokerage now owned by Bank of America. He
later moved to Citigroup, whose Smith Barney unit merged
with Morgan Stanley's wealth management business in 2009
to create Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
Baird has hired nearly 250 financial advisers and branch
managers for its private wealth management group over the past
three years.
Mabee said the firm has been successful in attracting
advisers because of its business model as being a privately-held
and employee-owned firm. Nearly half of all Baird associates own
shares in the firm.
"You spend your own money instead of the public's money, and
you pay attention to it," he said. "There are enough financial
advisers over the country that have had bad experiences and are
looking for a place that's very stable."