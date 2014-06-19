ON THE MOVE-Baird hires two RBC advisers in Denver, San Francisco

June 19 Robert W. Baird & Co said on Thursday it
hired two veteran advisers from RBC Capital Markets to join the
firm's private wealth management group in Denver and San
Francisco.
Advisers Michael Gegen and Monty Reedy managed $230 million
in client assets at RBC and had combined annual fees and
commissions of $2 million.
Reedy, who joins as director at Baird's San Francisco
office, began his career with Lehman Brothers and then joined
the brokerage firm formerly known as Sutro & Co.
Gegen joins as senior vice president at Baird's Denver
office and has previously worked at Prudential Securities and
Piper Jaffray before joining RBC as a financial consultant.
RBC could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)