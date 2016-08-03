MOVES-Baird appoints Glen Clarke as MD, global investment banking

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Wealth management firm Baird said Glen Clarke has joined its global investment banking business as a managing director in its global consumer team.
Based out of Chicago, Clarke will co-lead the firm's global food & beverage franchise.
Clarke previously worked with KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc, the investment banking arm of KeyCorp, where he headed the firm's food and agribusiness group. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.