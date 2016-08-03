版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 02:17 BJT

MOVES-Baird appoints Glen Clarke as MD, global investment banking

Aug 3 Wealth management firm Baird said Glen Clarke has joined its global investment banking business as a managing director in its global consumer team.

Based out of Chicago, Clarke will co-lead the firm's global food & beverage franchise.

Clarke previously worked with KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc, the investment banking arm of KeyCorp, where he headed the firm's food and agribusiness group. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐