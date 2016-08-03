MOVES-Baird appoints Glen Clarke as MD, global investment banking

Aug 3 Wealth management firm Baird said Glen Clarke has joined its global investment banking business as a managing director in its global consumer team.

Based out of Chicago, Clarke will co-lead the firm's global food & beverage franchise.

Clarke previously worked with KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc, the investment banking arm of KeyCorp, where he headed the firm's food and agribusiness group. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)