ON THE MOVE-Baird hires two Texas broker teams

Dec 14 Investment bank Robert W. Baird on Wednesday said it hired two broker teams from Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo overseeing $343 million in assets.

Baird Wealth Management hired six people total, including a team led by advisers Neil Grant and Luke Halliday from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, a joint venture between Morgan Stanley and Citigroup . The Grant Halliday Group is based in Dallas.

Milwaukee-based Baird, a privately-held and employee-owned firm, also hired a broker team in nearby Fort Worth, Texas, led by advisers George Gamez and Jim Hazel from Wells Fargo Advisors.

Baird has added 225 brokers since it began building out its U.S. wealth management business in 2009, taking advantage of a market where brokers and clients had lost confidence in Wall Street's biggest banks and brokers.

Though the pace of hiring has slowed, Baird now has close to 700 financial advisers, well on its way toward employing 800 by 2015.