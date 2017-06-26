版本:
MOVES-Baird hires new managing director for global healthcare team

June 26 Financial services firm Baird appointed Ryan Daws as a managing director for its global healthcare team, a part of Baird's global investment banking unit.

Daws, who has nearly 20 years of healthcare experience, previously served as chief financial officer at Concert Pharmaceuticals.

He will be based in Baird's Boston office. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
