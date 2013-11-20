版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Bajaj Auto says KTM to launch sports model in India in 2014

Nov 20 (Reuters) - * Ktm India exec says planning to launch more models next year in India * Bajaj exec says KTM to launch sports model in India next year, hopes to

increase total models sold in India to 5-6 by 2014 end * Ktm exec says looking to launch 690 in India by 2015 * Bajaj exec says hopes trend of increasing exports share continues * Further company coverage [KTMP.VI BAJA.NS]
