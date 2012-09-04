Baja Mining's partners yet to decide on funding Mexico project

Sept 4 Baja Mining Corp said its South
Korean partners for the Boleo project in Mexico were unable to
decide on the second stage of financing for the
copper-cobalt-zinc project.
Baja said the South Korean consortium, which injected $90
million in the first phase of financing, was still evaluating if
additional funds were necessary to complete the project.
The miner has extended the deadline for the consortium to
complete its diligence for the second phase of financing to
Sept. 15.
Baja has been struggling with cost overruns at its flagship
project. Spending at Boleo is expected to be $246 million more
than the $1.14 billion estimated in 2010 because of design
changes and higher fuel and labor costs.
Baja shares were down 3 percent at 12.5 Canadian cents on
Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.