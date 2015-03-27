Baker Hughes, Halliburton shareholders approve merger

March 27 Shareholders on Friday voted to approve
the mergers of rival oilfield services firms Baker Hughes Inc
and Halliburton, bringing the proposed deal that still
lacks regulatory approvals a step closer to finalization.
Halliburton shareholders approved the issuance of shares
needed to complete the transaction valued at $35 billion when it
was announced, while Baker Hughes shareholders voted to approve
the deal.
The cash and stock deal announced in November will create an
oilfield service behemoth to take on market leader Schlumberger
NV as customers sharply curtail spending in a crude oil
downturn.
About 98 percent of the shares voted at a special meeting in
Houston voted for the deal, a figure that represents 75 percent
of the company's outstanding shares, the companies said.
The deal, which still needs the approval of anti-trust
regulators, is expected to close late in the second half of
2015.
Last month, U.S. antitrust regulators asked the companies
for more information related to the deal, an expected
development because the two companies have overlapping business
units in the United States, Asia and Europe.
Halliburton previously said it was willing to divest
businesses with combined revenue of $7.5 billion to satisfy
regulators.
