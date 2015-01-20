版本:
North America demand boosts Baker Hughes profit

Jan 20 Baker Hughes Inc's fourth-quarter profit more than doubled on Tuesday, driven by strong demand from North America.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $663 million, or $1.52 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $248 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

The world's No. 3 oilfield services company's revenue rose 13 percent to $6.64 billion.

Baker Hughes said in November it would be bought by bigger rival Halliburton Co in a deal worth about $35 billion in cash and stock to better cope with pricing pressure from oil producers, who are cutting spending amid weak oil prices. (Reporting By Swetha Gopinath and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
