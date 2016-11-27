Baker Hughes shares set to rise on GE deal -Barron's

NEW YORK Nov 27 Shares of oilfield services
company Baker Hughes Inc could rise significantly if it
completes its merger with General Electric Co's oil and
gas division, according to a report in Barron's.
The companies announced the deal last month, just as
competition in the sector started to heat up after several years
of low crude prices. The combined company would be the world's
second-largest oilfield services provider.
The report said the new company would be well positioned
even if oil prices do not rise significantly. It said that
Evercore analyst James West believes the stock could be worth
$69 a share, more than 10 percent above its closing price of
$61.88 on Friday.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Peter Cooney)