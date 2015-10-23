UPDATE 1-Australia flags concerns on $35 bln Halliburton bid for Baker Hughes

(Adds global context)
MELBOURNE Oct 23 Australia's antitrust
regulator raised concerns on Friday about Halliburton Co's
proposed $35 billion buyout of rival Baker Hughes Inc
, in another setback for a deal that has already hit
competition snarls in the United States.
Delaying its final ruling for a third time, the Australian
Competition and Consumer Commision (ACCC) said joining the
world's No. 2 and No. 3 oilfield services firms to eclipse the
current No. 1, Schlumberger NV, "may create conditions
that would facilitate coordinated behaviour in the market".
"The ACCC is concerned that the acquisition would result in
the merged entity being one of only a small number of suppliers
that could service the relevant markets," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims
said in a statement, which described the companies as "close
competitors across a broad range of oilfield goods and services
in Australia".
"The ACCC is particularly concerned in relation to the
supply of complex or high-risk projects, such as off-shore
drilling projects," Sims added.
The regulator will give a final ruling on Dec. 17, but the
remarks signal the hurdles the companies face as they try to
push through a deal first announced 11 months ago as a way to
cut costs amid an oil price downturn.
The two firms have already committed to selling businesses
to appease U.S. authorities, but the ACCC's Sims noted that
authorities in Europe, India and China are also looking at the
deal.
The deal originally had a deadline of Dec. 16, but the two
companies, which both provide services, technology and systems
to the oil and gas industry globally, have more recently said it
may not close until 2016.
The ACCC initially said it expected to give a decision by
July 9 but postponed that twice to collect extra information
from both companies. The regulator said it has requested more
information by a deadline of Nov. 12.
The ACCC on Thursday also postponed a final decision on
Royal Dutch Shell's $70 billion takeover of BG Group
by a week, its second delay for a ruling on that deal,
amid a flurry of M&A activity in the global energy sector that
ias increased its workload.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye, Sonali Paul and Lincoln Feast;
Editing by Richard Pullin)