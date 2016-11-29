UPDATE 2-Baker Hughes to form fracturing JV with Goldman Sachs, CSL Capital

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds details)
Nov 29 Baker Hughes Inc said it has reached an agreement with CSL Capital Management and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's merchant banking division to create a hydraulic fracturing company in which Baker Hughes will own a 46.7 percent stake.
Under terms of the agreement, oilfield services provider Baker Hughes will contribute its North American land cementing and hydraulic fracturing businesses, which comprises of assets in the United States and Canada.
The agreement does not include Baker Hughes' international pressure pumping businesses or its Gulf of Mexico offshore pressure pumping operations, which it will continue to operate.
Upon closing, private equity firm CSL Capital Management will contribute its Allied Energy Services platform to the new company, which provides hydraulic fracturing and cementing services on land in North America.
CSL Capital Management and Goldman Sachs's West Street Energy Partners (WSEP) will together own 53.3 percent of the privately-held new company, and contribute $325 million in cash.
About $175 million will be used to strengthen the balance sheet of the new company, while the remaining $150 million will go to Baker Hughes.
The new company will operate under the Baker Hughes-owned BJ Services brand and will be headquartered in Tomball, Texas.
Warren Zemlak, who is the current president & CEO of Allied Energy Services, will head the new company.
Wells Fargo Securities LLC served as Baker Hughes' financial adviser. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.