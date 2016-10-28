Baker Hughes-GE talks come after difficult time for both companies

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 28 Industrial giant General
Electric Co and oilfield services company Baker Hughes, both
beset by difficulties during oil's two-year price rout, may have
a clear path out of the doldrums: join forces.
GE said Thursday it was in discussions with Baker
Hughes Inc but not to acquire the company outright.
Baker Hughes said Friday talks were ongoing. Both companies
declined to comment on the talks beyond official statements.
GE's oil and gas division has fought to get the scale the
conglomerate enjoys in other industries. Despite efforts to grow
through a series of acquisitions, the division has faced weaker
revenues during oil's downturn than other units of GE. Organic
growth in oil and gas has lagged other sectors.
Baker Hughes had its own growth difficulties, spending a
year and a half stuck in limbo amid a $28-billion merger with
Halliburton that was ultimately scrapped after opposition from
antitrust regulators.
Following the termination of the Halliburton merger, Baker
Hughes CEO Martin Craighead has said the company is well
positioned to focus on developing products that lower costs and
maximize production for operators in the oil and gas industry.
Baker Hughes shares gained 8.4 percent Friday to $59.12,
valuing the company at about $25 billion.
With oil prices rebounding to $50 a barrel, M&A activity
could tick up as investors see the two-year rout in crude
ending. A partnership with Baker Hughes could allow GE's oil and
gas division to transform itself into a larger player in the
sector to better compete with oilfield services leader
Schlumberger Inc, and could give Baker Hughes a chance
to redefine itself following the failed merger.
"If there's a time to double down on the sector, now is the
time given the prices we've seen," said Jonathan Garrett,
principal analyst for U.S. upstream research at Wood Mackenzie.
The partnership would be formed at a time GE has been shrinking
its capital markets division and is returning to its industrial
roots, he said.
For GE, which strives to be in the top of each industrial
sector, oil and gas has been a harder area to develop, said Ed
Hirs, energy fellow at the University of Houston. Baker Hughes
offers good capitalization and scale for the smaller GE unit.
"This is a pretty good, intelligent bet on the future," he
said, noting that it comes as the oil market's downturn appears
to be ending. The downturn led oilfield service companies to cut
their prices, curtailing profits.
Baker Hughes is "a much-emasculated industrial enterprise
relative to its pre-HAL dalliance days," Bill Hebert, senior
research analyst at Piper, Jaffray & Co, said in a note to
clients.
Both companies have faced pressure from activist investors.
ValueAct Capital is the largest shareholder of Baker Hughes,
investing after the merger with Halliburton was announced and
betting upon its success. After the collapse of that merger,
ValueAct has remained Baker Hughes' top shareholder.
Trian Partners is one of GE's largest shareholders, and has
demanded that the company cut costs and be more disciplined
about acquisitions.
The exact structure of a deal could determine the benefits
for both sides. GE could gain breadth from Baker Hughes'
strengths in downwell services, completion and artificial lift,
while Baker Hughes could improve its services with technologies
developed by other GE units, analysts said.
GE has forecast cost cuts at the division and has said it
will "try to compensate" for the fact that the division has
earned less than expectations given a year and a half ago.
The company had purchased Lufkin, a pump maker, for $3.3 billion
just one year before oil prices cratered.
"We still think it's a really good GE business," GE CEO Jeff
Immelt said on the company's most recent earnings call. "I have
every confidence we're going to come out of the cycle better
than we went in."
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault with additional reporting
from Terry Wade in Houston, Lewis Krauskopf, Michael Flaherty
and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Nick Zieminski)