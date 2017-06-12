UPDATE 2-GE wins U.S. antitrust approval for Baker Hughes deal

(Adds purchaser of divested assets, market conditions,
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, June 12 General Electric Co
won U.S. antitrust approval to merge its oil and gas business
with Baker Hughes Inc to form a new publicly traded
company, the Justice Department said on Monday.
GE and Baker Hughes announced the deal in October, months
after Halliburton's effort to buy Baker Hughes collapsed
under pressure from the Justice Department.
Under the agreement, GE will combine Baker Hughes with its
oil and gas business, creating a company with $23 billion in
annual revenue, the companies said.
GE will pay existing Baker Hughes shareholders $7.4 billion
for a special dividend.
Following the approval, shares of Baker Hughes added
slightly to gains to close up 1.1 percent at $56.16.
Energy service companies like Baker Hughes have scrambled to
recover from a two-year rout in global oil prices, which pushed
the value of U.S. crude to around $26 per barrel last
year. Services companies were among the hardest hit, laying off
thousands of workers and idling equipment.
A deal among major global oil producers last year to cut
production has helped stabilize prices at about $50 a barrel,
spurring drilling activity. In the United States, drillers have
added some 513 rigs since last year, more than doubling the
number in operation, according to data from Baker Hughes.
GE is already the world's largest oilfield equipment maker,
supplying blowout preventers, pumps and compressors used in
exploration and production. It has also invested heavily in
large data processing services just as the oil industry eyes its
potential to boost oil recovery.
Baker Hughes is seen as one of the world leaders in
horizontal drilling, chemicals used to frack and other services
key to oil production.
The deal was approved on condition that GE sell its Water &
Process Technologies business, the department said. The asset
sale was required because GE and Baker Hughes are two of four
companies that sell refineries the specialized chemicals they
need to remove impurities from hydrocarbons, the department said
in a court filing.
GE will sell the assets to French waste and water group Suez
for $3.4 billion, the company said in a statement.
Baker Hughes has some 35 percent of the market for refinery
process chemicals, while GE has about 20 percent, the department
said in a court filing.
"Today’s milestone represents significant progress toward
creating an oil and gas productivity leader," the companies said
in a statement.
The European Union approved the deal in late May.
(Additional reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)