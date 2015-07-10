UPDATE 1-Halliburton, Baker Hughes extend DoJ review date for deal

(Adds details, shares)
July 10 Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes
Inc have agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice to
extend the date of the department's review of Halliburton's
acquisition of Baker Hughes, a deal that would create an
oilfield services behemoth.
Halliburton has also proposed to "divest additional
businesses of the companies" to get regulatory nod for the deal
globally, the companies said on Friday.
Several big deals, including Comcast Corp's $45
billion offer for Time Warner Cable Inc, have been
scuttled in recent months amid indications that they would be
blocked by antitrust regulators.
Halliburton's $35-billion offer for Baker Hughes is being
scrutinized by regulators in several countries as the companies
have overlapping businesses in the United States, Asia and
Europe.
Halliburton said in November that it was ready to divest
businesses that generate revenue of $7.5 billion. The company
said in April that it would sell three of its drilling
businesses.
The cash-and-stock deal, announced in November, will create
an oilfield services provider with higher revenue than market
leader Schlumberger NV.
The review date has been extended to the later of Nov. 25 or
90 days after Halliburton and Baker Hughes achieve "substantial
compliance" with the department's second request, they said.
The transaction, which was expected to close in the second
half, is now expected to close by Dec. 1.
Halliburton shares closed at $41.33 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange, while Baker Hughes shares ended at $59.71.
Up to Friday's close, Halliburton shares had fallen about 25
percent since Nov. 14, the last trading day before the deal was
announced.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)