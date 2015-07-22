Halliburton seen facing antitrust issues on Baker Hughes deal- Bloomberg

July 22 Oilfield services provider Halliburton
Co's acquisition of smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc
is facing resistance from U.S. regulators who are
concerned that the deal could hurt competition, Bloomberg
reported.
Justice Department lawyers reviewing the proposed $35
billion deal are worried that the oilfield services industry
would become too concentrated post the merger, Bloomberg
reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.(bloom.bg/1HRYqUb)
"We are fully committed to our target of closing the pending
Baker Hughes acquisition in late 2015," Halliburton spokeswoman
Susie McMichael said in an email to Reuters.
Baker Hughes was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)