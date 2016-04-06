US files lawsuit to block merger of Halliburton and Baker Hughes

WASHINGTON, April 6 The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that it filed a lawsuit aimed at stopping Halliburton from merging with Baker Hughes, a deal that would combine the No. 2 and No. 3 oil services companies.

Halliburton has hired two antitrust litigators, Richard Parker of O'Melveny & Myers LLP and Stephen Weissman of Baker Botts LLP, to handle the case, according to sources close to the deal.

