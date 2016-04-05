UPDATE 3-U.S. Justice Dept will sue to stop Halliburton, Baker Hughes merger - source

(Adds data on other deals that DOJ has challenged; other deals
under review)
By Diane Bartz and Ernest Scheyder
April 5 The U.S. Justice Department will file a
lawsuit as soon as this week to stop oilfield services provider
Halliburton Co from acquiring smaller rival Baker Hughes
Inc, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The antitrust lawsuit could potentially scupper the deal
that was first announced in November 2014 to combine the No. 2
and No. 3 oil services companies. Since then, oil prices
have fallen by more than 55 percent.
Faced with opposition from the Justice Department, the
companies may either cancel the planned tie-up or fight the
government in court. The deal is one of several that antitrust
enforcers have rejected as illegal during the recent wave of
mergers of large, complex companies.
Share prices for Baker Hughes closed down 5.1 percent at
$39.36 Tuesday while Halliburton ended up 1.2 percent at $34.40.
Halliburton and Baker Hughes both declined comment.
The two sides had been discussing asset sales aimed at
saving the deal, which was originally valued at $35 billion but
is now valued at about $25 billion based on the decline in
Halliburton shares.
If the deal collapses due to antitrust concerns, Halliburton
must pay Baker Hughes a $3.5 billion breakup fee, according to
regulatory filings.
The proposed deal also has hit headwinds in Europe, where
the European Union's competition authority was concerned that
the proposed merger would reduce competition and innovation in
more than 30 product markets. Regulators in
Australia also flagged concerns about the massive tie-up.
As far back as July 2015, Reuters reported that there were
concerns in the U.S. government that the merger would lead to
higher prices and less innovation.
The Justice Department's worry then focused on two areas.
One was that the drilling technology businesses that were
divested would go to small companies that could not effectively
compete with the two leaders. The other was that the leaders
would have less incentive to innovate.
Baker Hughes in particular has been aggressive in developing
new oilfield technologies, part of its appeal to Halliburton
from the beginning. Baker Hughes developed smartphone apps to
help customers in the field decide in real time how best to
hydraulically fracture new wells.
Furthermore, uniting Halliburton and Baker Hughes would
create a dominant leader in North Dakota with more than half the
cementing market and a leading position in fracking.
Lower oil prices had given investors hope that the
companies' best path forward was together, especially as demand
for their products and services evaporate as customers slashed
budgets.
The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission, which
enforce antitrust law, have filed lawsuits to stop a surprising
number of deals in the past 18 months.
The FTC stopped food distribution giant Sysco Corp
from buying US Foods Inc in 2015, and is currently in court
fighting Staples' merger with Office Depot.
The Justice Department, working with the Federal
Communications Commission, stopped Comcast Corp from
buying Time Warner Cable in 2015. It also stopped
Electrolux from buying GE's appliance business and halted a
merger of tuna sellers Bumble Bee and Thai Union, which owns
Chicken of the Sea.
The Justice Department also is reviewing two controversial
insurance deals -- Aetna Inc's purchase of Humana
and Anthem Inc's decision to buy Cigna Corp
-- amid concern they would reduce the number of national
insurers from five to three.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Ernest Scheyder; Additional
reporting by Amrutha Gayathri; Editing by Diane Craft)