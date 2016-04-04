UPDATE 2-U.S. regulator sues ValueAct over Halliburton-Baker Hughes disclosures

(Adds lawsuit details, quotes, background)
By Michael Flaherty and Diane Bartz
April 4 The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday
sued ValueAct Capital for violating notification requirements
related to Halliburton Co's deal to buy rival Baker
Hughes Inc, in a case that the activist hedge fund says
it will fight.
The lawsuit centers on a 40-year old U.S. law that exempts
investors who buy up to 10 percent of a company's voting
securities from disclosing purchases made only for passive
investment purposes.
The Department of Justice alleges that ValueAct was an
active investor from the time it started to build its position
in both companies shortly after the November 2014 merger
agreement, and that the hedge fund violated the law - known as
the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act - by waiting too long to
disclose its intentions.
"Plainly the regulators are trying to send a message that
their view of what constitutes passivity is far more restrictive
than what some portfolio managers apparently believe," said
Christopher Davis, a partner at law firm Kleinberg Kaplan who
chairs its mergers practice.
The lawsuit said ValueAct used its access to senior
Halliburton and Baker Hughes executives to formulate the merger
and other strategies. The government is seeking a civil penalty
of at least $19 million - a penalty it deemed "significant."
"ValueAct was not entitled to avoid HSR requirements by
claiming to be a passive investor," Assistant Attorney General
Bill Baer of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division said in
a press release.
ValueAct, a $16 billion activist hedge fund, said it will
contest the case, a departure from similar violation lawsuits
that ended with investors settling with the government.
"We fundamentally disagree with the Department of Justice's
allegations in this case," the San Francisco-based hedge fund
said in an emailed statement.
The lawsuit is another recent blow to ValueAct, which since
August has had to stomach huge paper losses on its investment in
embattled drug company Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
, which is under federal investigation.
ValueAct said having a relationship with a company's
management, conducting due diligence and engaging with other
stock owners are basic principles of shareholder rights.
At issue is what defines passive investing. For ValueAct and
other activist shareholders, engaging with management teams
directly is a key part of their strategy to push for changes
that activists feel is needed to boost a company's stock price.
In the government's case against ValueAct, federal officials
used emails to underscore their case that the hedge fund crossed
the "passive" boundary as early as a month after the Halliburton
agreement.
The lawsuit says that on Dec. 5, 2014, the day ValueAct's
Halliburton holdings crossed the HSR Act threshold, a ValueAct
partner sent an email to ValueAct's founder and CEO Jeffrey
Ubben suggesting a new compensation structure for Halliburton's
chief executive.
The partner suggested that the compensation plan of
Valeant's CEO - a plan that is heavily weighted toward
stock-based incentives - would be a good model for Halliburton's
chief executive, the government says in its complaint, to which
Ubben agreed.
Halliburton is still awaiting regulatory approval for the
acquisition, which was worth $35 billion when it was announced
but has since fallen by nearly half, hit by the plunge in oil
prices.
The Hart Scott Rodino Act provides the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission and the Department of Justice with information about
large mergers and acquisitions.
Last August, Third Point LLC settled U.S. FTC charges that
it failed to properly seek HSR clearance while it built a stake
in Yahoo Inc in 2011. The hedge fund did not pay a
penalty but entered a five-year agreement to make appropriate
disclosures.
In the case of ValueAct, the hedge fund bought Halliburton
and Baker Hughes shares shortly after the merger, having
previously been a Halliburton shareholder.
In January 2015, ValueAct said in a regulatory filing that
it owned more than 5 percent of Baker Hughes shares. In October
that same year, with oil prices plunging and confidence in the
deal sagging, it amended the filing to say that it was going to
take an activist position in Baker Hughes. The following month,
ValueAct filed its HSR disclosure, a person familiar with the
matter said.
ValueAct's Halliburton-Baker Hughes holdings have cost the
fund dearly in paper losses, Reuters previously reported
.
The Justice Department noted on Monday that ValueAct filed
"corrective notifications" for three acquisitions in 2003 and
two years later, failed to inform the government of three
acquisitions, paying a $1.1 million civil penalty.
(Additional reporting by Sweta Gopinath; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Bernard Orr)