Baker Hughes posts bigger loss due to impairment charges

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by impairment and restructuring charges related to writedown of assets, job cuts and contract terminations.
Net loss attributable to the company widened to $911 million, or $2.08 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $188 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 39.3 percent to $2.41 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production